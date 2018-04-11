Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Clarus’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 37,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,268. Clarus has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clarus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clarus by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

