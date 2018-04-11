Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report sales of $144.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.60 million. Comtech Telecomm. posted sales of $127.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $144.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $602.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $609.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Comtech Telecomm. to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,474.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,487,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $684.98, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

