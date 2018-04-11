Brokerages Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce sales of $142.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.74 million. Emerald Expositions Events posted sales of $135.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $142.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.03 million to $371.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $389.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $384.96 million to $394.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.57 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEX. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

EEX stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,368.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, CEO David Loechner sold 92,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,968,399.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $106,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,138,776 shares of company stock worth $109,510,967 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,661,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,533,000 after buying an additional 252,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc (Emerald), formerly Expo Event Holdco, Inc, is an operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade shows. The Company operates across multiple sectors, which includes: Gift, Home and General Merchandise; Sports; Design and Construction; Technology; Jewelry; Other Trade Shows; and Other Events.

