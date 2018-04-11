Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric (FELE) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.73 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $361,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $521,830. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $131,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. 65,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1,886.78, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.54. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

