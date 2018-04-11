Brokerages Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 129,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,608,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,865. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1,718.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-anticipate-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-will-announce-earnings-of-0-41-per-share.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.