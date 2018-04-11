Brokerages Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $173.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.24 million to $174.50 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $132.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $173.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $786.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $973.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TREE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Lendingtree from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,100,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.81, for a total value of $2,710,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,327 shares in the company, valued at $128,519,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,654 shares of company stock worth $31,962,877. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $366.55 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $116.55 and a twelve month high of $404.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,342.25, a P/E ratio of 342.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lendingtree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

