Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.62. LGI Homes posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other LGI Homes news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 20,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $1,325,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $78,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,265.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,432 shares of company stock worth $7,506,512 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 71.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,575.99, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-anticipate-lgi-homes-inc-lgih-will-announce-earnings-of-0-70-per-share-updated.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.