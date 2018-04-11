Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ MBWM) opened at $35.59 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $590.94, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 6,930 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $237,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,502.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-anticipate-mercantile-bank-corp-mbwm-will-announce-earnings-of-0-56-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.