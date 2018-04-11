Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 107 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 38,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

