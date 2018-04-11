Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $318.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.43 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.78.

NYSE:CMG opened at $321.77 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The firm has a market cap of $8,856.69, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

