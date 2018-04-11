Brokerages Expect CNA Financial (CNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNA Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. CNA Financial posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNA Financial.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

CNA stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13,365.60, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $55.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, EVP Scott L. Weber sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $74,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $397,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,238,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 111,646 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 49,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 196,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

