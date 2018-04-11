Brokerages Expect ConvergeOne Holdings (CVON) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings (NASDAQ:CVON) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConvergeOne an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVON shares. ValuEngine downgraded ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on ConvergeOne in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Richard Katzman bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ConvergeOne stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,109. ConvergeOne has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

