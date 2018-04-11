Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.09. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 506.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,322 shares of company stock worth $6,700,092. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61,254.45, a PE ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-expect-eog-resources-inc-eog-will-post-earnings-of-0-91-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.