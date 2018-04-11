Brokerages Expect Fastenal (FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 932,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,542. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,787.12, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

