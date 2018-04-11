Brokerages Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Harvest Capital Credit posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 target price on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 12,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,581. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $66.25, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 89.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,076 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,864 shares of company stock valued at $785,372 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

