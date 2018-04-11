Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

LKFN stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.55, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.64 per share, with a total value of $1,141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $28,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $502,282. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 280,980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-expect-lakeland-financial-co-lkfn-will-post-earnings-of-0-70-per-share-updated.html.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.