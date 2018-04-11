Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 11% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $61,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $51,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,497.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,907 shares of company stock valued at $786,808 in the last ninety days. 25.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 33,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,533. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $582.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

