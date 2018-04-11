Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.82 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PDM. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,880.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 525,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2,370.40, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

