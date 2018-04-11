Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

SBCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 74,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.46, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

In other news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 754,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 144,637 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-expect-seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf-will-announce-earnings-of-0-39-per-share.html.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.