Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2018

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $376.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.58 million to $383.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $376.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 176,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,076.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Ross Anker sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $469,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grebe acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,300 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

