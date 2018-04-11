Brokerages Set BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAT. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,850,578.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 380,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,685. The firm has a market cap of $1,039.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.33 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

