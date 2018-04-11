Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Price Target at $17.67

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALA. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 784,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 957,437 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 693,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 178,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 477,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The company has a market cap of $202.32, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.62. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

