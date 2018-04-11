Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.A) Target Price at $191.55

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$191.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTC.A shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$171.97. The stock had a trading volume of 548,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$140.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.21.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

