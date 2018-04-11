Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Price Target at $93.28

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $780,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $72,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,906.90, a P/E ratio of -380.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

