Brokerages Set Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) Price Target at $20.60

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ETE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,319. Energy Transfer Equity has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15,399.41, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

