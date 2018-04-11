Brokerages Set First Busey Co. (BUSE) PT at $33.50

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 24.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,354. The stock has a market cap of $1,448.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). First Busey had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

