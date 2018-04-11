Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care (FME) Target Price at $92.72

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.72 ($114.47).

FME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock traded down €1.54 ($1.90) on Wednesday, reaching €80.90 ($99.88). 787,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a one year high of €93.82 ($115.83).

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

