Brokerages Set Immunomedics (IMMU) Price Target at $21.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of IMMU opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,368.91, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.62. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $689,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at $30,588,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,049,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $1,342,589 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 27.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

