Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) PT at $75.33

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

MMP stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,148.61, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) PT at $75.33” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-set-magellan-midstream-partners-mmp-pt-at-75-33-updated.html.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.