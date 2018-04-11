Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

MFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 3,522,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,759. MFA Financial has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2,960.29, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. MFA Financial had a net margin of 69.87% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,284,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,376,000 after buying an additional 2,344,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,717,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 147,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,851,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,258,000 after buying an additional 153,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in MFA Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,678,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,973,000 after buying an additional 432,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,683,000 after buying an additional 187,389 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

