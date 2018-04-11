Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) PT at $65.21

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

In other news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $4,025,768.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 949,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,290,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Sacks sold 697 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $44,963.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,174,028.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,796 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,966. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ MNST) traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.28. 425,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,681. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $33,213.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

