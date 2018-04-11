Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Price Target at $21.14

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,717. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $4,384.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

