Brokerages Set Presidio Inc (PSDO) PT at $19.25

Shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSDO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Presidio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on shares of Presidio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Presidio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Presidio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSDO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Presidio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

PSDO stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Presidio has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,458.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Presidio had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.74 million. research analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Presidio Inc (PSDO) PT at $19.25” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-set-presidio-inc-psdo-pt-at-19-25.html.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.