Brokerages Set Rocket Internet SE (RKET) Target Price at $31.86

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.86 ($39.33).

RKET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of FRA RKET traded down €0.80 ($0.99) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €25.16 ($31.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,658 shares. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($18.73) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($32.27).

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups in the Fintech sector. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services.

