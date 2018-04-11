Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (SBUX) PT at $64.97

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,821,704. The stock has a market cap of $79,149.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $498,863,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $128,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (SBUX) PT at $64.97” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-set-starbucks-co-sbux-pt-at-64-97-updated-updated.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.