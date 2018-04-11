Brokerages Set TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) PT at $50.00

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

TLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on TransMontaigne Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 88.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE TLP) traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,269. TransMontaigne Partners has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $614.25, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.24.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMontaigne Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) PT at $50.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/brokerages-set-transmontaigne-partners-l-p-tlp-pt-at-50-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.