Brokers Set Expectations for Nexus REIT’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NXR)

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NXR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.30. 14,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,903. Nexus REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter.

