Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trxade Group’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TRXD)

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRXD. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS TRXD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Trxade Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.57.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

