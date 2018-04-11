Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.72 by $1.38. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Barclays upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $304.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.35.

ADS stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.87. 549,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $203.66 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,442.78, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 26,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 516,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 514,397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3,379.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 528,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 53.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 572,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 199,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,587,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $3,001,372.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $5,141,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,668 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

