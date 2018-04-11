Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Issued By William Blair

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for GenMark Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 17th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 117.77% and a negative return on equity of 91.14%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,374. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $296.24, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $28,772.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 6,275 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $26,166.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,164 shares of company stock worth $217,957 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 130,677 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 196,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

