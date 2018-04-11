SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of PDCE opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,017.92, a PE ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $55,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,314 shares of company stock worth $1,785,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

