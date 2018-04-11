Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9878961951159 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 843,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,117. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $37,161.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

