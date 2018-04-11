Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. 843,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,117. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,161.86, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.13. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

