Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $125.74 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 376,574 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Targa Resources worth $125,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 3,035,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,764.21, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.98. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.53%. research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

