Williams Companies (WMB) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 0.8% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Williams Companies worth $177,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,883,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 170,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 9,190,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $20,170.24, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

