Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Competitors 238 768 1134 37 2.45

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $47.23, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion $124.00 million 27.42 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Competitors $2.48 billion $323.25 million -1.13

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.95% 1.29% 0.56% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Competitors -0.68% 4.01% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners rivals beat Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

