Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$17.16 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.10 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.47 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. The Company’s segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. The Company supplies brokers and agents with information, tools and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

