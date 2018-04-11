Brooks Automation (BRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

BRKS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 258,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,809.34, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,626,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,212 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $383,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 772,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 432,978 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 425,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 771,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 393,416 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 319,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

