Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Position in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 995,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 703,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,474,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $13,463,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $10,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 796,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,012. The company has a market capitalization of $6,961.69, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

