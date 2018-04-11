Brunswick (BC) and Power Solutions International (PSIX) Financial Comparison

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brunswick shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Power Solutions International does not pay a dividend. Brunswick pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 3.09% 22.52% 10.20% Power Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brunswick and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 2 13 0 2.87 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brunswick currently has a consensus price target of $69.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Brunswick’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick and Power Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $4.51 billion 1.15 $146.40 million $3.89 15.22 Power Solutions International $389.45 million 0.28 $14.27 million N/A N/A

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International.

Summary

Brunswick beats Power Solutions International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories. Its boat offerings include: fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; utility boats; deck boats; inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats. Its fitness products include cardiovascular and strength training equipment for both the commercial and consumer markets. It also sells products for active aging, rehabilitation, productive well-being, a complete line of billiards tables and other game room tables and accessories.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. The company also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and designs and manufactures electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane. It serves industrial OEMs across a range of industries, including stationary electricity power generation, oil and gas, material handling, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor, welding, airport ground support, turf, agricultural, construction, and irrigation. The company sells its products and services primarily in North America, as well as in the Pacific Rim and Europe. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

